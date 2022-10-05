Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 36,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.8 %

CLF opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

