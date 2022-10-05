Coco Swap (COCO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

Coco Swap (COCO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Coco Swap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Coco Swap has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coco Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Coco Swap
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,818,336 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coco Swap Coin Trading
