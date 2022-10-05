CoinMerge Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar. CoinMerge has a market cap of $31,550.00 and $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMerge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinMerge Profile

CoinMerge’s launch date was July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinMerge is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using U.S. dollars.

