Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

