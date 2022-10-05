Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $430.68 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Compound has a total market cap of $430.68 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $59.26 or 0.00293575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00131503 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064249 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

