Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 613,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 784.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 133,843 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 48,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,004. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

