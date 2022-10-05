ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 69,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

COP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. 346,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.