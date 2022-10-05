Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 8343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

