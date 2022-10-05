Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

