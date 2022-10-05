Contrasting Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Tenon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.85 -$17.41 million ($5.73) -0.21 Tenon Medical $160,000.00 92.00 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

Tenon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avinger and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,891.87%. Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.02%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -219.16% -209.14% -63.15% Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

