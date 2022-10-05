CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 7,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

CONX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CONX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONX stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. CONX accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.