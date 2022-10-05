Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

