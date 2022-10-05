Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 32,873 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 4.7% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

