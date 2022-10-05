Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.03. The stock has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.