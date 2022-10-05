Cope Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Cope has a total market cap of $687,805.88 and approximately $10,951.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cope has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cope coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Cope Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cope Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars.
