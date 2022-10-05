Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

