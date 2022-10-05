Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

