Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

