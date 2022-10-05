Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

