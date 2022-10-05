Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

