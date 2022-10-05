Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 6,668 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93.

