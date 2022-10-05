Cowen Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 545,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

