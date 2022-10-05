Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 494,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,375. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

