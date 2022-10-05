Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 494,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,375. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.