Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,062 shares of company stock valued at $252,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,055,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 657,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after buying an additional 400,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.