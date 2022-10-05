Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $31.74. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 6,221 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

