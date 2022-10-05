Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

COST stock opened at $482.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

