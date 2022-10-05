Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,612 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.2% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

