Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,780 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July comprises about 0.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 13.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,943,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Up 1.9 %

PJUL opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

