CryptoZoon Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $768,739.00 and $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004529 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.01599845 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 980,658,965 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

