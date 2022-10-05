CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.71 Average PT from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.6 %

CTIC opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $694.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,635,720 shares of company stock worth $46,801,558. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

