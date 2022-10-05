Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 228,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,752,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.