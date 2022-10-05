Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 12,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

