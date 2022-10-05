Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

