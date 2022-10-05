Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.4% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 248,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

