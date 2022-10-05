Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,117. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

