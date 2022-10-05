CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 53741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$22.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

