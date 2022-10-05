CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 4.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. The company has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

