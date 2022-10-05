CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

