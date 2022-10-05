CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.8 %

CVS stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 18,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

