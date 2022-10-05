D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 4.7 %

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.