Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.98

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $12.37. Dana shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 5,586 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Dana Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

