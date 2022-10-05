Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.11. 34,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,635. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.