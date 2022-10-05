Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $200,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 310,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,323. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

