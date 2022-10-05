Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $200,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DAWN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 310,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,323. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.