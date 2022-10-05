DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $173.37 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin’s genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.