Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $357.14. 6,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.61. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

