DeFiChain (DFI) Hits Market Cap of $645.87 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003516 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $645.87 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 909,675,383 coins and its circulating supply is 596,429,182 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

