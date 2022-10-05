DeFine Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.01 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a market cap of $47.01 million and $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFine

DeFine was first traded on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeFine is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

