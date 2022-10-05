Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $19.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $345,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vale by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Vale by 213.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 362,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 246,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $322,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.