Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.42

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.