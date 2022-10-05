Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

FANG opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

